Alhambra Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

