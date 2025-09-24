Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,975,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

