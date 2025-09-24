Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Icon were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Icon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $303.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

