Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

OKLO opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Oklo has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $143.75.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,387 shares of company stock worth $28,892,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 87.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

