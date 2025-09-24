Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 14.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2,361.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

