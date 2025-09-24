Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

