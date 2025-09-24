RVW Wealth LLC Buys 1,557,053 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,053 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 15.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $183,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after buying an additional 152,808 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.