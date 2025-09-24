Norden Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 702,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,441. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.6%

MA stock opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $514.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.24 and a 200-day moving average of $559.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

