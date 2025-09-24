Lynch & Associates IN Has $297,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

