Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $3,195,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 327,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 119.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.