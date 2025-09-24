Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.