Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 242 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 62,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 148,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $9,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2,606.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $5,487,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3,834.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 65,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.