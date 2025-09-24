BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $1.2622 dividend. This represents a yield of 272.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

