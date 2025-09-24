TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 395.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 193.29, a current ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $712.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

