U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 342.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

