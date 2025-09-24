Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.03 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.14). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.52 ($0.13), with a volume of 177,939 shares traded.

Scancell Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Scancell

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £440,000. Insiders acquired a total of 7,652,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,474,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

