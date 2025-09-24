Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 137.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cim LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

