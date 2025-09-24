Dennis Mcginn Sells 7,298 Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group Stock Down 7.2%

WLDN stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

