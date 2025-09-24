Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 17,635 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $436,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,682.25. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 12th, Helene Gail Sandford sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,414,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

