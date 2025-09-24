Peter Marix-Evans Sells 228,925 Shares of SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Peter Marix-Evans sold 228,925 shares of SHAPE Australia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.95, for a total transaction of A$1,133,178.75.

SHAPE Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15. The company has a market cap of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. SHAPE Australia’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

