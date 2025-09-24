Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $198,685,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $63,910,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.56.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

