Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

