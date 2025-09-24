Golden State Equity Partners Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.