Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$9.62. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 111,921 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBM
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.2%
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.