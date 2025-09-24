Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.88 and traded as low as $33.90. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 22,600 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PDEX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pro-Dex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDEX
Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.3%
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.