Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pure Cycle worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

