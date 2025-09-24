GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HCA opened at $409.13 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $420.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.51 and its 200-day moving average is $367.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.



