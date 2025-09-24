Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

FedEx Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE FDX opened at $233.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

