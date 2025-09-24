Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $140.90

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.90.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $179.28. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

