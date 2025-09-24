Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

