GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

