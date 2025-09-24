GAMMA Investing LLC Has $934,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

