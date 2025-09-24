iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,821,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 4,615,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.