GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

