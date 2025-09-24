Zacks Research Estimates AbbVie’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.16.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.