Wall Street Zen Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.