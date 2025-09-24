Q3 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Raised by Zacks Research

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8%

VEEV stock opened at $278.75 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $200.30 and a 12-month high of $296.72. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,508,000 after buying an additional 969,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,039.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after buying an additional 925,896 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.