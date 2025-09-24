Charles Schwab Q4 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

