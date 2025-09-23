Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 651778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12.
Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 15.68%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
