Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – September 23rd

AltC Acquisition, SoundHound AI, and BigBear.ai are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms tend to offer a balance between the higher growth potential (and volatility) of small-cap stocks and the relative stability of large-cap stocks, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

