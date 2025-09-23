Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded up 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 3,447,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 605,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 16.1%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -937.69 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.