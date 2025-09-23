goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$265.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$265.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.00.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
