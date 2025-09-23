Comparing iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRadimed and Precision Optics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRadimed $73.24 million 12.41 $19.23 million $1.62 44.10 Precision Optics $19.10 million 1.83 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -5.11

Analyst Recommendations

iRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iRadimed and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00

iRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given iRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iRadimed is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility & Risk

iRadimed has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iRadimed and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRadimed 26.61% 23.30% 20.62% Precision Optics -32.84% -54.03% -32.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of iRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of iRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iRadimed beats Precision Optics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

