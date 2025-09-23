iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,443,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 549,332 shares.The stock last traded at $40.14 and had previously closed at $38.18.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a market cap of $707.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 124,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

