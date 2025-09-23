Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 111,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 87,916 shares.The stock last traded at $35.11 and had previously closed at $34.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.49.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

