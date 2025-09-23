Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,773 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.28.
Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $518.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.
Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.99 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Crawford & Company Increases Dividend
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford & Company
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.