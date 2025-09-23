Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,773 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $518.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.99 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company Increases Dividend

About Crawford & Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

