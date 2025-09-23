Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

