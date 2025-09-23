U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.6%
GROW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
