U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.6%

GROW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 684,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.