CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Ball Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.