Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

